  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Oropos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

8 properties total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Chalkoutsi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, one…
$140,905
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$902,838
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Oropos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Oropos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 housesEach house has 3 levels and consists of 1 livin…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Palatia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$605,371
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
$125,249
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since there …
$944,685
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$431,004
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kamari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kamari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

Realting.com
Go