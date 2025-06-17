Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nafplio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go