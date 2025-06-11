Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nafplio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafplio
14
Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha
4
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,06M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC. G…
$354,054
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
$137,053
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. G…
$536,792
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
