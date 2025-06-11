Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Nafplio
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

Municipal Unit of Nafplio
14
Municipal Unit of Nea Tiryntha
4
2 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. G…
$536,792
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of o…
$868,004
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
