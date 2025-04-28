Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
  Residential
  Apartment
  Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
92
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
4
39 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxurious 45sqm apartment under construction on Loutraki Beach You can choose the floor, fr…
$410,956
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
For sale luxury apartment 188 sq m with attic 68 sq m with unlimited mountain and sea views …
$567,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
- Newly Built Apartment 76 sqm bright with unobstructed mountain and forest views - Under c…
$247,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$279,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$463,010
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
$193,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
For sale modern newly built apartment of 51 sq m, in an excellent location, just 500 meters …
$130,494
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$301,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
55 sqm apartment for sale in Loutraki, just 50 meters from the sea. The property is fully re…
$167,696
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
- Apartment 45 sqm with sea view just 20 meters from Loutraki beach. - Renovated, fully fur…
$152,013
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
Luxury apartment of 95 sqm with unlimited mountain view - Excellent condition - Single liv…
$263,744
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Ground floor apartment 78 sq.m. For sale in the center of Loutraki  Just 5m from the sea! I…
$173,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
- Maisonette of 70 sq.m. with ultimate sea and mountain views! - Just 2 km from the beach a…
$118,546
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.
$224,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$379,967
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. …
$301,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$324,089
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Fully renovated maisonette of 135 sqm for sale with the highest modern specifications overlo…
$506,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 4th floo…
$168,197
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floo…
$110,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
- Penthouse with a unique 180 degree view of the Gulf of Corinth - It is a top floor apartm…
$416,427
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Floor 1/1
Luxurious newly built apartment of 95 sq m with unlimited sea and mountain views just 20 met…
$684,385
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

