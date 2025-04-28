Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece

1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
- Beautiful and quality apartment of 52 sqm in the city center -Convenient location, just 1…
$161,868
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
56 sq m apartment for sale in the center of Loutraki, 300 m from the sea Extremely privilege…
$79,785
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A unique detached house of 400 sq.m. Just outside Loutraki, in Perachora, available for sale…
$440,202
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
- Newly built spacious apartment 67 sq.m. in one of the best areas of Loutraki. - The apart…
$172,718
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
- Spacious 60 sqm apartment in the center of Loutraki - Excellent condition - It has a com…
$130,146
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
A renovated apartment of 116 sq m is available, in an excellent location near the center of …
$238,235
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
70sqm apartment for sale on the ground floor. The apartment is located in a small, family ap…
$205,130
5 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
For sale luxury apartment 188 sq m with attic 68 sq m with unlimited mountain and sea views …
$567,364
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
- Newly Built Apartment 76 sqm bright with unobstructed mountain and forest views - Under c…
$247,596
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale 50 sq m in the center of Loutraki, 300 m. from the sea In an excellent lo…
$74,086
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 7th floor. It…
$279,387
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
- Newly built spacious apartment 67 sq.m. in one of the best areas of Loutraki. - The apart…
$178,515
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$463,010
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
$193,093
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
$260,936
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
$189,221
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
For sale modern newly built apartment of 51 sq m, in an excellent location, just 500 meters …
$130,494
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/2
- Unfinished apartment for sale in the Livadaki area of Loutraki with a total area of 96 sq.…
$215,458
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$376,777
1 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
- Apartment for sale in the center of the city of Loutraki.   - With only 30 square meters,…
$72,535
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
Luxury apartment of 95 sqm with unlimited mountain view - Excellent condition - Single liv…
$263,744
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
- Maisonette of 70 sq.m. with ultimate sea and mountain views! - Just 2 km from the beach a…
$118,546
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Pisia, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment has 2 levels…
$469,684
2 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
$224,405
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
211 sqm apartment in the city center - Large living room - Large hallway - Big kitchen -…
$325,491
4 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Fully renovated maisonette of 135 sqm for sale with the highest modern specifications overlo…
$506,563
3 bedroom apartment in Pisia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
$365,310
3 bedroom apartment in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
Under construction of a new three-storey apartment building in Loutraki. Sea View. Modern co…
$430,602
