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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

Municipal Unit of Kalindi
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedroo…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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