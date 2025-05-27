Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Kalindi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Kalindi, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesokomo, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesokomo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. T…
$193,747
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adam, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adam, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$364,701
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kalindi, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go