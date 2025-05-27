Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Lagadas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Properties features in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

