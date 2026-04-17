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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

with Mountain view
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