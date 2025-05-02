Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

2 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$273,800
