Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

15 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$3,51M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,57M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$1,49M
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 640 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$4,21M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consi…
$1,40M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$2,22M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$842,717
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livi…
$643,742
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$661,299
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 750 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,05M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$994,875
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,10M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$444,767
