  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Glyfada
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

villas
15
cottages
20
townhouses
42
13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of th…
$1,11M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$3,51M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,54M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$2,22M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Basement cons…
$1,64M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$661,299
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,05M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor consi…
$2,79M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ki…
$1,76M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$994,875
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,10M
Properties features in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

