Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Municipal Unit of Kranidi
10
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
4
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
$452,608
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,05M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$370,529
