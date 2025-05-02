Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Dionysos
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 717 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$986,671
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
$913,861
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go