Residential complex 🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens

Project Overview
Location: Filolaou 168, Pangrati, one of Athens' most prestigious and vibrant residential districts.
Accessibility: 1-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, 14 minutes to Aghios Ioannis Metro Station, 8 minutes to Varnava Square, and approximately 25 minutes on foot to the Acropolis.
Development: Premium redevelopment project transforming a former commercial building into a boutique residential complex. The building consists of 5 floors and only 9 high-quality residences.
Investment Opportunity: Fully eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Residency Program with an investment threshold starting from €250,000.
PENTHOUSE 4-1
Exclusive Duplex Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool
Type: Duplex Penthouse
Levels: 4th & 5th Floors
Price: €685,000
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Interior Area: 93.00 sqm
Total Outdoor Area: 105.90 sqm
Layout
Main Level (4th Floor):
Features all living areas including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious living and dining areas, plus two balconies measuring 8.50 sqm and 5.20 sqm.
Upper Level (Roof Terrace):
Private rooftop terrace of 92.20 sqm offering exceptional outdoor living space.
Highlight Feature
A dedicated private pool area (6.00 sqm), covered lounge zone, and outdoor dining/barbecue space designed for entertaining and relaxation.
The flagship residence of the development, offering privacy, luxury, and outstanding investment potential in central Athens.