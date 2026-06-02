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Residential complex 🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens

Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$449,725
;
12
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ID: 37954
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Greece
  • State
    Attica
  • Region
    Regional Unit of Central Athens
  • City
    Municipality of Athens
  • Address
    Filolaou
  • Metro
    Aghios Ioannis (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

 

Project Overview

Location: Filolaou 168, Pangrati, one of Athens' most prestigious and vibrant residential districts.

Accessibility: 1-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, 14 minutes to Aghios Ioannis Metro Station, 8 minutes to Varnava Square, and approximately 25 minutes on foot to the Acropolis.

Development: Premium redevelopment project transforming a former commercial building into a boutique residential complex. The building consists of 5 floors and only 9 high-quality residences.

Investment Opportunity: Fully eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Residency Program with an investment threshold starting from €250,000.

PENTHOUSE 4-1

Exclusive Duplex Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool

  • Type: Duplex Penthouse

  • Levels: 4th & 5th Floors

  • Price: €685,000

  • Bedrooms: 3

  • Bathrooms: 2

  • Interior Area: 93.00 sqm

  • Total Outdoor Area: 105.90 sqm

Layout

Main Level (4th Floor):
Features all living areas including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious living and dining areas, plus two balconies measuring 8.50 sqm and 5.20 sqm.

Upper Level (Roof Terrace):
Private rooftop terrace of 92.20 sqm offering exceptional outdoor living space.

Highlight Feature

A dedicated private pool area (6.00 sqm), covered lounge zone, and outdoor dining/barbecue space designed for entertaining and relaxation.

The flagship residence of the development, offering privacy, luxury, and outstanding investment potential in central Athens.

Location on the map

Municipality of Athens, Greece
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Residential complex 🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$449,725
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