Residential complex 🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens

Project Overview

Location: Filolaou 168, Pangrati, one of Athens' most prestigious and vibrant residential districts.

Accessibility: 1-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, 14 minutes to Aghios Ioannis Metro Station, 8 minutes to Varnava Square, and approximately 25 minutes on foot to the Acropolis.

Development: Premium redevelopment project transforming a former commercial building into a boutique residential complex. The building consists of 5 floors and only 9 high-quality residences.

Investment Opportunity: Fully eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Residency Program with an investment threshold starting from €250,000.

PENTHOUSE 4-1

Exclusive Duplex Penthouse with Private Rooftop Pool

Type: Duplex Penthouse

Levels: 4th & 5th Floors

Price: €685,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Interior Area: 93.00 sqm

Total Outdoor Area: 105.90 sqm

Layout

Main Level (4th Floor):

Features all living areas including three bedrooms, two bathrooms, spacious living and dining areas, plus two balconies measuring 8.50 sqm and 5.20 sqm.

Upper Level (Roof Terrace):

Private rooftop terrace of 92.20 sqm offering exceptional outdoor living space.

Highlight Feature

A dedicated private pool area (6.00 sqm), covered lounge zone, and outdoor dining/barbecue space designed for entertaining and relaxation.

The flagship residence of the development, offering privacy, luxury, and outstanding investment potential in central Athens.