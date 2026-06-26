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Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

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Athens
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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Penthouse maisonette for sale 100 sq.m. 6th-7th floor, in an excellent location next to the …
Price on request
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Property types in Municipality of Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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