Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Athens
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
75
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Two ground floor apartments of 47,50 sq.m. each in Skala Potamia, Thassos, each one includin…
$303,653
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Athens

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go