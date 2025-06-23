Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.4th floor consi…
$391,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 682 m²
Number of floors 5
Luxury exclusive villa in Athens, Greece in the fashionable area of Voula Panorama. The high…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.7th floor consi…
$472,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.6th floor consis…
$368,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels.5th floor consi…
$599,116
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

