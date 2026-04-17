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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

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11 properties total found
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 342 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 470 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 470 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 250 m²
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and aesthetic …
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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CoexCoex
Cottage in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 217 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, o…
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Troizinia, Greece

with Mountain view
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