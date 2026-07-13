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Mountain view houses in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

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cottages
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$761,551
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lykoporia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lykoporia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground…
$531,319
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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