Pool Townhouses for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
33
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
20
Municipality of Ierapetra
8
Ierapetra Municipal Unit
8
4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale Maisonette in Vlychadia – Sea View over the Cretan Sea Just 350 meters from the …
$421,359
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -2/4
🌟 Exquisite 4-Level Maisonette with Private Pool & Panoramic Views in North-West Lassithi, …
$642,572
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$412,148
Leave a request
