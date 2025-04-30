Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Katerini Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristase
5
Paralia
3
Kallithea
4
Korinos
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st…
$223,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokaisareia, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokaisareia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$102,287
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$104,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go