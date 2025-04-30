Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristase
5
Paralia
3
Kallithea
4
Korinos
4
13 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 232 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$195,571
3 bedroom townthouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 4 levels. Gro…
$329,677
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$307,326
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$91,639
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$195,571
3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$260,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$335,265
Townhouse in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonett…
$100,579
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristase, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st…
$223,410
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Neokaisareia, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Neokaisareia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gro…
$102,287
3 bedroom townthouse in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 3 levels. Sem…
$231,905
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Ganochora, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Ganochora, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$93,937
Townhouse 6 rooms in Peristase, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast . The maisonette has one level. A …
$271,373
