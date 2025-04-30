Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Peristase
20
Paralia
16
Kallithea
12
Korinos
8
Cottage Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 229 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$333,998
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$315,105
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Chrani, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 115 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$100,579
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
$266,155
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of 2 storer…
$107,506
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 4 bedro…
$260,936
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 380 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$420,140
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$313,123
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Moschochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Moschochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$99,156
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 519 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 519 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$448,810
1 room Cottage in Paralia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$111,755
3 room cottage in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
3 room cottage
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Extras included with the prop…
$447,020
Cottage 1 bedroom in Photeina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Photeina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one s…
$89,762
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 3-storey house of 354 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$521,872
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$172,218
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 357 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$333,998
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$469,684
1 room Cottage in Kallithea, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of t…
$106,167
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$329,271
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Svoronos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 4 be…
$88,718
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basem…
$115,118
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of one …
$78,281
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$290,563
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$156,561
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 182 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$407,060
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 s…
$281,811
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Peristase, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Peristase, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$86,297
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 382 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 2 b…
$365,310
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$208,749
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Trapezounta, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 119 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
$240,061
