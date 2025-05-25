Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$553,184
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 b…
$349,654
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey detached house of 373 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor…
$1,57M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$782,807
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$558,775
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$730,620
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$678,433
