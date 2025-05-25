Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$558,775
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go