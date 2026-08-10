Hotels for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Ioanian Islands, Greece

;
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
19
Municipality of Northern Corfu
6
Municipality of Southern Corfu
5
Zakynthos Municipality
4
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52 properties total found
Hotel 350 m² in Dassia, Greece
Hotel 350 m²
Dassia, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale, a mini hotel of 350 sq.m located in Kassiopi, one of the most famous villages on C…
$3,90M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are: solar pan…
$3,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 400 m² in Skripero, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Skripero, Greece
Area 400 m²
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
$2,77M
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Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale, a mini hotel 400 sq.m in the village Kavos, which is located 47 km South of the Co…
$377,827
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 710 m² in Petriti, Greece
Hotel 710 m²
Petriti, Greece
Area 710 m²
For sale, a 3-storey unfinished building of 710 sq.m with sea view! Available land plo…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 800 m² in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Area 800 m²
A hotel complex for sale in the north of Corfu, in Sidari! The complex has a total area…
$3,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 200 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There …
$2,66M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sit…
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 997 m² in Kato Korakiana, Greece
Hotel 997 m²
Kato Korakiana, Greece
Area 997 m²
For Sale: Beachfront Hotel in Dassia, North-East Corfu! Property Size: 997 sq.m | L…
$3,90M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 469 m² in Gouvia, Greece
Hotel 469 m²
Gouvia, Greece
Area 469 m²
For sale half of the four-floor apartments consisting of seven rooms. The apartments are loc…
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 407 m² in Karousades, Greece
Hotel 407 m²
Karousades, Greece
Area 407 m²
For sale, a hotel of 410 sq.m located in the north of Corfu, close to the beach of Astrakeri…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 400 m² in Sfakera, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Sfakera, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale, a cozy 400 sq.m hotel in Roda, the North of the beautiful island of Corfu! Th…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 335 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 335 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 335 m²
The property is located in Agios Gordios, a very popular summer resort with unique nature in…
$767,461
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 480 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 480 m²
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 740 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 740 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 740 m²
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. Th…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 400 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 400 m²
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 1 320 m² in Kalamaki, Greece
Hotel 1 320 m²
Kalamaki, Greece
Area 1 320 m²
For sale, a hotel located in Laganas resort in the south of Zakynthos island. The hote…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 550 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 550 m²
Kavos, Greece
Area 550 m²
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 640 m² in Benitses, Greece
Hotel 640 m²
Benitses, Greece
Area 640 m²
In one of the most popular villages of Corfu, there is a small complex of 14 apartments up f…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 300 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 300 m²
On the south of Corfu, in one of the most popular places, for sale ready-made business . …
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 020 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 020 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 1 020 m²
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
$2,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 480 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 480 m²
Hotel for sale with an area of 480 square meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel is locate…
$867,067
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 260 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 260 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The own…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 4 600 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 4 600 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 4 600 m²
Hotel for Sale on Corfu – Exceptional Value Location & Overview: Perfectly positi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Hotel 385 m² in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Hotel 385 m²
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Area 385 m²
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is i…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale, a 1.000 sq.m hotel on a 1.500 sq.m land plot on the island of Lefkada. The hot…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Hotel 580 m² in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 580 m²
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale, a hotel of 1000 sq.m located in the South-West, in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Ar…
$2,89M
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 360 m² in Kato Korakiana, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Kato Korakiana, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 360 m²
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 4 levels. Ground floor…
$531,319
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Grekodom Development
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Hotel 1 226 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 226 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 226 m²
For sale hotel of 1226 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There …
$1,12M
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Grekodom Development
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