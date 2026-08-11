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Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE

Greece Greece
Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$7,421
;
Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE
Residence permit
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About the Immigration Program

Get a European residence permit through investment in real estate in Greece.

INVEST CAFE accompanies clients at every stage: selection of the object, legal verification, registration of the transaction, obtaining a Golden Visa, opening a bank account, tax support and further real estate management.

We work only with proven developers and lawyers, helping to choose an object for both living and investment.

Our clients are families, investors and entrepreneurs who want to save their capital, gain freedom of movement and open up new opportunities for life and business in Europe.

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 2 months
Costs
Costs
from
$7,421
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
6 months
Consulting company license: 313989485
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Golden Visa & European Residency | INVEST CAFE
Greece Greece
from
$7,421
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Agency
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Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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