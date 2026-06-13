About the Immigration Program

The Golden Visa Program

Minimum investment in residential or commercial real estate from 250,000 euros, after purchase, you can rent out and earn income.

A residence permit in Greece allows you to visit more than 187 EU countries without a visa.

After 5 years, you can apply for permanent residence, and after 7 years for citizenship.

You can include your family in the program.

Our team will provide a catalog of properties approved for participation in the state program.

In some cities of Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini) you can buy real estate from 400 euros, the rest to invest in your business.

We will be a reliable support for you in obtaining a residence permit and will conduct all stages for successful relocation to a beautiful country.

There is no tax on profits from external sources of income in Greece.