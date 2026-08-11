Residence permit in Greece

About the Immigration Program

The Greek Digital Nomad Visa program is designed for non-EU citizens who work remotely for a foreign company or conduct their own online business outside Greece.

The program allows you to legally live in Greece, travel to Schengen countries and enjoy the European way of life while retaining work and income outside the country.

Initially, a Digital Nomad national visa is issued, after which you can obtain a two-year residence permit with the possibility of renewal while maintaining the conditions of the program.