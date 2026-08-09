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Residential properties for sale in Ierapetra, Greece

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apartments
5
houses
5
35 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
For sale maisonette of 223 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$85,389
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
$742,667
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Crete. Basement consists of living room, one bat…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 400 m²
Two luxurious villas for sale with a total area of 400 sq.m., including the basements, offer…
$2,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
$82,650
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Ierapetra, Greece
Villa
Ierapetra, Greece
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas located just 2,000 meters from the sea are available for sale. The prop…
$869,002
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Luxury single-level villa with 3 bedrooms, 114 m², set on a private plot of 4,136 m² with a …
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koutsouras, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koutsouras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavousi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavousi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, one…
$589,174
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 142 m²
Two beautiful villas 1000m from the sea. The properties are sold off plan, with a ready buil…
$869,002
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$479,877
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ierapetra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement con…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Koutsouras, Greece
Villa
Koutsouras, Greece
Area 140 m²
For sale a beautiful 140sq.m sea front maisonette located in the southeast Crete. The proper…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Villa in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa
Makrigialos, Greece
Area 510 m²
For sale an under construction complex of 3 villas of 170sq.m each on 2.000sq.m plot. The vi…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ierapetra, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
For sale maisonette of 59 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$177,106
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 107 m²
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$315,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
Villa for Sale in Makrigialos, Lasithi (Crete) Unique 216 sq.m. villa in a modern villa…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$88,553
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
For sale apartment of 81 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It …
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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