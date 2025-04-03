Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ierapetra, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in District of Ierapetra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
District of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$245,280
4 bedroom apartment in Ierapetra, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxury penthouse apartment of 300 sq.m for sale on the coastal road of Ierapetra in Crete. T…
$1,09M
