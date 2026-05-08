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Mountain view houses in Heraklion, Greece

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villas
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29
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68 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 240 m²
A villa is suggested for sale in Chersonissos the tourism flagship of Crete. At the moment t…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For Sale: Detached House 180 sq.m. on a 6,850 sq.m. Plot – Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete …
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (112 sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain…
$488,813
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
Luxury villa 250 sq.m. for sale in Pitsidia, south Heraklio. The villa with four bedrooms wa…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 500 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Agia Pelagia, Heraklion Crete Discover a 500 m² residence on a…
$2,14M
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Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 288 m²
For sale: Two unfinished maisonettes located in the Heraklion prefecture of Crete. Th…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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MontbelMontbel
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale a stone house of 50 sq.m. in Kounavi village, near Arhanes! The house was renovated…
$112,167
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
For Sale: Stunning Detached House in Heraklion, Crete – A Private Retreat Amidst Olive Grove…
$377,827
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 3-Storey Villa in Heraklion, Crete (144sq.m.) – Stunning Sea & Mountain …
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For Sale – Legalized Detached House 60 sq.m. on 5,000 sq.m. Plot with Unobstructed Sea & Mou…
$389,634
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
For Sale | Panoramic Sea-View Detached House in Analipsi, Heraklion, Crete Key Facts …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 268 m²
🌅 Luxury 3-Storey Villa 268 sqm with Panoramic Views in Hersonissos 🌅 Discover a stunning…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 510 m²
Elegant 3-Storey Villa with Panoramic Views in Crete – 510 sq.m. Nestled in an idyllic …
$1,77M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 582 m²
Exclusive Estate for Sale in Northern Crete, Greece Location: Agios Myronas, Municipalit…
$2,36M
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 275 m²
Suggested for sale detached house 275sqm in Heraklion of Crete. The house consist of 3 apar…
$881,989
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 146 m²
This is a luxurious maisonette of 146 square meters on a plot of 813 square meters, with a w…
$818,231
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 145 m²
A Mexican Home Away From Mexico – Welcome to Villa Pablo! Discover this hidden gem: a 2-…
$707,244
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Detached House 120 sq.m. for Sale – Vatheianos Kampos, Kokkini Hani A 120 sq.m. detached…
$303,442
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Villa for sale in Crete. The villa consists of ground floor and first floor, it is 280sqm on…
$2,36M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 330 m²
Luxury Villa 330m² in Crete (Piskopiano, Hersonissos) A rare opportunity for absolute pr…
$2,36M
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 324 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in Crete. Villa consists of 3 bedrooms, living room…
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 450 m²
For Sale: Luxurious 450 m² Villa with Private Pool – Heraklion, Crete Set in Heraklion, C…
$2,95M
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, on…
$826,496
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 205 m²
Stone-Built Residential House for Sale – Crete A stone-built residential house with …
$82,650
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Grekodom Development
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 582 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 582 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists…
$879,628
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Charming Traditional Estate with Stone House – 6,945.40m² Plot in Crete An exceptional op…
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For Sale: Villa in Voro, Gouves, Heraklion, Crete Discover luxury and tranquility in this u…
$1,07M
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 420 m²
For Sale: Spacious Residence Ideal for a Large Family – North Crete, Kokkini Hani Locatio…
$767,461
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 235 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of 2 living rooms, …
$504,163
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the sea, t…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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