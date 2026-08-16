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Townhouses for sale in Heraklion, Greece

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12 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$918,591
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 288 m²
For sale: Two unfinished maisonettes located in the Heraklion prefecture of Crete. Th…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$899,700
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one leve…
$511,247
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 212 m²
Modern Semi-Detached Maisonette 212m² in Heraklion Prefecture, Crete. An excellent opportu…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For Sale: Detached House 180 sq.m. on a 6,850 sq.m. Plot – Agia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete …
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
FOR SALE — RENOVATED MAISONETTE 63.63 m² Heraklion City (Poros Area), Crete Pro…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one lev…
$844,384
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 184 m²
Suggested for sale , building of 184 m2 in a 402 plot located in Heraklion of Crete. …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Maisonette with Sea & Mountain Views in Ano Chersonissos For sale: a 159 m² maisonette on…
$576,765
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
### Stunning 3-Story Townhouse for Sale in Heraklion, Crete Discover the epitome of coa…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 194 m²
Semi-detached house for sale – Goñez Pediados In the quiet and privileged area of Goñez Pedi…
$93,013
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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