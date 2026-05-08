Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Heraklion
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Heraklion, Greece

;
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 68m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €375,000 Size: …
$442,766
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
FOR SALE: Ground Floor Apartment in Exclusive Gated Community – North West Heraklion, Crete …
$413,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Imagine your home in an idyllic, luxurious sea view complex with beach access, just 15 km fr…
$441,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For Sale: Two-Storey Building with Two Independent Apartments – Malia, Crete (Total 89 sq.m.…
$159,396
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
FOR SALE: Apartment 43m2 in Chersonissos, Crete, Greece Price: €189,000 Size: 43 …
$223,154
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment in Heraklion, Crete – 80 m² The apartment is located on the ground floor and fe…
$377,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
GrekodomGrekodom

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go