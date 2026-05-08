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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale is a beautiful maisonette (95 sq.m.) in the Mesambelies area of Heraklion city, in …
$485,271
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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