Villas with garage for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
$760,870
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 488 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached home for sale in Ampeleia, Mpizanio of Ioannina Prefecture for 450.000€ (Listing No…
$489,131
