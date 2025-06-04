Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

Ioannina Municipality
5
Zagori Municipality
3
Igoumenitsa Municipality
5
Ioannina
4
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sivota, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sivota, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$2,42M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lingiades, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Ligkiades, Perama of Ioannina Prefecture for 700.000€ (Listing No W4143). …
$760,870
Villa 5 rooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$894,040
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
