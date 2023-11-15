Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ioannina, Greece

apartments
3
houses
9
12 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
€275,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Polydroso, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Polydroso, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Chalandri north of Athens Polydroso area, apartment of 110 sq.m. 2nd floor in very good cond…
€370,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€155,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€200,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€210,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
€410,000

Properties features in Ioannina, Greece

