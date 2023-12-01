Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Igoumenitsa Municipality, Greece

2 properties total found
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with fridge
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€80,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property is being for sale either whole or indiv…
€140,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

