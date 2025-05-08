Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zagori Municipality, Greece

Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$223,510
1 room Cottage in Ano Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$525,248
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$234,685
Villa 4 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$365,310
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
$427,935
