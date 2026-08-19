Apartments for sale in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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Apartments in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

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2 BHK
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Konitsa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Konitsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/2
A renovated 1st-floor apartment in the center of Konitsa, with 94 sq.m of interior space and…
$133,682
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Anatoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Anatoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Anatoli of Ioannina Prefecture for 275.000€ (Listing No W4235)…
$298,913
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2 bedroom apartment in Elliniko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Elliniko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Beautiful apartment in the southern suburbs, located in Elliniko, Total area 111 sq.m., co…
Price on request
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Pyrgoi, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Pyrgoi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
The project is located in Piraeus, in the quiet   and the sparsely populated area. The bui…
$375,757
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Properties features in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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