Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece

Kastoria
8
8 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Maniaki, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Maniaki, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€330,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Polyneri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Polyneri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Polykarpi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Polykarpi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 189 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€95,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
€400,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Georgios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floo…
€157,500
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chloi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Lavdas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Lavdas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. The ground floor consists of one…
€640,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kastoria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€75,000

