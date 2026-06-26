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Terraced Villas in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

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Gazi Municipal Unit
26
Tylissos Municipal Unit
6
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1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-Storey Stone Villa in Crete with Private Courtyard Price: €300,000 This unique na…
$341,293
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Properties features in Municipality of Malevizi, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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