Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
20
Neapoli Municipal Unit
11
Vrachasi Municipal Unit
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale Maisonette in Vlychadia – Sea View over the Cretan Sea Just 350 meters from the …
$421,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$1,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor -2/4
🌟 Exquisite 4-Level Maisonette with Private Pool & Panoramic Views in North-West Lassithi, …
$642,572
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go