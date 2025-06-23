Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thermi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

Thermi
369
Kardia
8
Neo Rysio
6
Trilofos
5
5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$184,343
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$403,251
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$276,515
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$399,794
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$351,404
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
