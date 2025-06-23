Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Thermi Municipality, Greece

10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$276,515
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$299,558
2 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 223 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$829,545
2 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$276,515
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$403,251
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$276,515
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$399,794
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$351,404
4 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$345,644
3 bedroom apartment in Kardia, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$299,558
