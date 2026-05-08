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Cottages with pool for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

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Peraia
13
Epanomi
8
Nea Michaniona
10
Neoi Epivates
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Cottage in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Area 300 m²
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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