Terraced Apartments for sale in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece

3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: a 95 sq.m. apartment in Peraia, located on the 4th floor, with central diesel heat…
$232,242
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
For sale: 74 sq.m. apartment on the 1st floor in the area of Peraia, built in 1985, just 50 …
$272,884
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a bright and well-maintained 85 sq.m. apartment on the 1st floor, built in 2002,…
$229,678
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Bright and spacious 97 sq.m. apartment for sale in Peraia, Thessaloniki, in an excellent loc…
$394,811
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartment -studio for sale in a residential complex under construction in the Perea area of …
$148,635
